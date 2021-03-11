4 more Rohtak markets on MC radar for encroachments

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 9

Four more congested markets located in the old city are now on the radar of the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities. It has served notices on over 200 shopkeepers in Pratap Bazar, Kasayi Chowk, Chameli Market and Indira Market asking them to remove encroachments from the roads on their own within a week otherwise, be ready to face the music.

A majority of the shopkeepers have not only made steps and raised concrete platforms, balconies outside the shops, but also placed benches on the roads to keep their items/articles on these leading to congestion. Many have even hung their articles by using hangers attached to the balcony of their shops.

MC officials serve notices on shopkeepers in Rohtak.

Sources said different teams of the MC reached the markets in the afternoon and also pasted the notices on the electric poles besides handing over these to the shopkeepers. The officials also requested them to remove the encroachment on their own on the pattern of Shouri Cloth Market so as to evade action.

The shopkeepers of the markets are decrying the move and pleading that the authorities should first create parking lots for vehicles to decongest the market instead of harassing the shopkeepers who are already reeling under financial crisis due to the Covid pandemic.“A joint meeting of associations of all these markets will be held soon to discuss the issue and take a call in this respect,” said a distressed shopkeeper on anonymity.

Surendra Goyal, Land Officer, MC, said over 200 shopkeepers in all four markets had been issued notices. They had been asked to remove iron and wooden-made showcases, hangers, stands, platforms and steps made outside the shops by May 15 as the encroachments not only congest the road but also leave no space for the movement of fire tenders in case of fire incident, he added. “The notices have been served after carrying out a survey in the markets to find out the factual position in terms of encroachments. In the survey, a majority of the shopkeepers there have been found encroaching the roads forcing us to put them on notices. They have been given sufficient time to remove the encroachments,” Goyal added. The MC authorities have already carried out anti-encroachment drives in Quilla Road and Railway Road markets despite stiff resistance by the traders while many shopkeepers in Shouri Cloth Markets have removed the encroachments outside their shops on their own.

Survey finds many violations

