4 more Rohtak markets on MC radar for encroachments

200 shopkeepers served notices I Traders demand parking lots

4 more Rohtak markets on MC radar for encroachments

The Chameli Market in Rohtak.

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 9

Four more congested markets located in the old city are now on the radar of the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities. It has served notices on over 200 shopkeepers in Pratap Bazar, Kasayi Chowk, Chameli Market and Indira Market asking them to remove encroachments from the roads on their own within a week otherwise, be ready to face the music.

A majority of the shopkeepers have not only made steps and raised concrete platforms, balconies outside the shops, but also placed benches on the roads to keep their items/articles on these leading to congestion. Many have even hung their articles by using hangers attached to the balcony of their shops.

MC officials serve notices on shopkeepers in Rohtak.

Sources said different teams of the MC reached the markets in the afternoon and also pasted the notices on the electric poles besides handing over these to the shopkeepers. The officials also requested them to remove the encroachment on their own on the pattern of Shouri Cloth Market so as to evade action.

The shopkeepers of the markets are decrying the move and pleading that the authorities should first create parking lots for vehicles to decongest the market instead of harassing the shopkeepers who are already reeling under financial crisis due to the Covid pandemic.“A joint meeting of associations of all these markets will be held soon to discuss the issue and take a call in this respect,” said a distressed shopkeeper on anonymity.

Surendra Goyal, Land Officer, MC, said over 200 shopkeepers in all four markets had been issued notices. They had been asked to remove iron and wooden-made showcases, hangers, stands, platforms and steps made outside the shops by May 15 as the encroachments not only congest the road but also leave no space for the movement of fire tenders in case of fire incident, he added. “The notices have been served after carrying out a survey in the markets to find out the factual position in terms of encroachments. In the survey, a majority of the shopkeepers there have been found encroaching the roads forcing us to put them on notices. They have been given sufficient time to remove the encroachments,” Goyal added. The MC authorities have already carried out anti-encroachment drives in Quilla Road and Railway Road markets despite stiff resistance by the traders while many shopkeepers in Shouri Cloth Markets have removed the encroachments outside their shops on their own.

Survey finds many violations

Notices have been served after carrying out a survey in the markets to find out the factual position in terms of encroachments. In the survey, a majority of the shopkeepers have been found encroaching roads, forcing us to put them on notices. They have been given sufficient time to remove the encroachments. — Surendra Goyal, land officer, MC

Joint meeting soon

A joint meeting of the associations of all these markets will be held soon to discuss the issue and take a call in this respect. Shopkeeper

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu 'floored' by CM Bhagwant Mann's humility; don't read too much into meeting, says AAP

3
J & K

Archaeological Survey of India fumes as Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha holds prayers at J-K's Martand Sun temple

4
Punjab

Explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali

5
Chandigarh

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann orders Rs 50 lakh compensation to covid victim driver's family

7
Business

Rupee slumps to all-time low of 77.44 on forex outflows, rising US yields

8
World

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid worst economic crisis; nationwide curfew imposed

9
Delhi

Protests erupt as bulldozers roll into Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

10
J & K

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla takes over as GoC 15 Corps

Don't Miss

View All
Electric bus to Rohtang resumes
Himachal

Electric bus for Rohtang tourists resumes

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under ‘kolhu’ in Sonepat village
Haryana 1857 FIRST WAR OF INDEPENDENCE

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under 'kolhu' in Sonepat village

Bathinda village opens front against drugs
Bathinda

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives
Jalandhar

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo
Punjab

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI
Nation

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered
Chandigarh

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

Top News

Will reconsider sedition law, SC needn’t examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre

Will reconsider sedition law, Supreme Court needn't examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre

Hearing on petitions challenging Section 124A today

Grenade attack on Pb Police Intelligence HQ

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

No loss of life reported | CFSL team visits spot

China keeping border row alive: Army Chief

China keeping border row alive: Army Chief General Manoj Pande

Pre-April 2020 status quo must

Raised state’s issues with Punjab CM: Navjot Sidhu

Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu

Sidhu praises ‘humble’ Mann | Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ...

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MoS shouldn’t have made irresponsible remarks, says Allahabad HC

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MoS Ajay Mishra shouldn't have made irresponsible remarks, says Allahabad HC

Cities

View All

Pak drone with 10 kg heroin shot down

Pakistani drone with 10 kg heroin shot down

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

Amritsar: Registered Medical Practitioner kills self, eight booked

After protest by victim’s family, one booked for abetting suicide in Tarn Taran village

Four robberies reported in Amritsar city

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Grenade attack on Pb Police Intelligence HQ

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

3 killed, 25 hurt as buses collide in Kurali

Student killed, three injured in hit-&-run in Panchkula

Research, testing centre for industry on anvil in Chandigarh

Vicky Middukhera murder case: Four accused sent to judicial custody

SC refuses to take up CPM’s plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition

Supreme Court refuses to take up CPM's plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition

Protests erupt at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh as MC bulldozers get going

Noted structural engineer Mahendra Raj passes away at 98

Woman ‘kills’ brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

Woman 'kills' brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

NGOs hold protest in Jalandhar against strike by patwaris across Punjab

Finance Minister Cheema calls on Jalandhar industrialists, seeks Budget ideas

Left private schools during Covid, students now move back

9 months on, 1,152 selected patwaris await job letters in Punjab

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Communal violence at Patiala conspiracy to disturb peace in Punjab: Shahi Iman

No relief for Simarjit Singh Bains; hearing adjourned

Vendors’ association demands vending zones in Ludhiana

Diarrhoea outbreak: Five water samples fail test in Patiala

Diarrhoea outbreak: Five water samples fail test in Patiala

'Omicron sublineages responsible for Covid outbreak at Patiala law University'

Fire rages on in commercial building for over 24 hours in Patiala

False info: Punjabi University issues notice to 16 private BEd colleges

Drop in wheat yield: Farmers seek Rs 6K per acre compensation