4 of family die in mishap as car rams into mini-truck, 2 injured

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, July 1

Four persons of a family were killed and two critically injured in an accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway on Monday afternoon.

The victims, who hailed from Sikar in Rajasthan, were returning from Garh Ganga after the last rites of a family member when their car rammed into a mini-truck. While four of them died on the spot, the injured were admitted to the local Civil Hospital. An FIR was registered at the Farrukhnagar police station.

According to the police, the mishap took place near the Farrukhnagar exit toll plaza on the KMP Expressway around 2 pm on Monday. After getting information, Inspector Surender Singh, SHO of the Farrukhnagar police station, reached the spot with his team.

The deceased were identified as Brijesh Kaushik (52), his wife Sunita (48), his mother Kamla Devi (74) and his brother’s wife Kiran Kaushik (46), all residents of Neemka Thana Hasampur in Sikar district. The injured were identified as Brijesh’s nephews Himanshu (24) and Aakanshu (20), who were in stable condition at the time of this report.

“The bodies have been sent for postmortem. An FIR has been registered against the mini-truck’s driver, who fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind. The accused driver will be arrested soon,” said the SHO.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Palwal #Rajasthan