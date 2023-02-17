4 of five accused in paper-solving case had links with Siwani coaching centre

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 16

Four of the five persons arrested in the exam solver case for the post of trained graduate teacher (TGT) for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in Samalkha town of Panipat district yesterday were reportedly linked to a coaching institute in Siwani town of Bhiwani district.

The mastermind of the entire gang, identified as Kapil, is a resident of Khanda Kheri village. He also had faced a case in the Hisar police in a matter of attempting to help use unfair means in a paper and was also arrested in the case.

One of the accused Anand runs a coaching centre in his hometown Siwani in Bhiwani district, while Harikesh of Umra village in Hisar district is a mathematics teacher at the coaching centre.

The fourth accused, Pradeep, a resident of Chuli Kalan village in Hisar district, was a student at the coaching centre and said to be good in general knowledge, and was, thus, roped in by them as an exam-solver in the TGT paper, the police sources revealed here today.

The sources revealed that Anand had opened the coaching centre about two years ago and himself was a student of BEd. While Pradeep was preparing for the BSF examination scheduled in March this year, Harikesh of Umra village had shifted to Siwani village about four years ago where he used to work as a maths tutor.