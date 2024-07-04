4 Palwal, Faridabad women among those killed in Hathras tragedy

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, July 3

Four women out of the 122 persons who lost their lives in the stampede at the ashram of self-styled godman Bhole Baba in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, hailed from Faridabad and Palwal districts.

A total of about 60 people, mostly women had gone to Hathras to take part in the satsang programme, it is revealed.

According to the police, the victims have been identified as Leela Devi and Saroj of Ram Nagar locality and Tara, a resident of Sanjay Colony in Faridabad. The fourth victim has been identified as Chanderwati, a resident of Krishna colony of Palwal city.

The age of all the deceased is reported to be over 50 years. Around 60 devotees including 55 from Faridabad had gone to Hathras to take part in the devotional programme, said a kin of one of the victims. Kuldeep, son of Chanderwati one of the victims, said he had taken some of the devotees from Palwal in a van. The bodies of all the victims which reached their native places on Wednesday have been cremated.

