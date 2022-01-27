4 Punjab politicians visit Dera Sacha Sauda HQ in Sirsa

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Sirsa, January 25

As expected, politicians from Punjab visited the headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa town today.

The visitors Those seen at the headquarters included BJP MLA from Abohar Arun Narang, BJP candidate from Sardulgarh in Mansa district Jagjit Singh Milkha, Punjab Lok Congress (Capt Amarinder Singh’s party) candidate Sanjeev Bittu of Patiala rural, Congress leader Mangat Ram Bansal, candidate from Maur and Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Ranbir Singh Gangwa

“These leaders are considered close to the Dera. They also appreciated the works of the followers of the Dera in their respective segments during their today’s visit and did not discuss politics,” a Dera official said. However, experts maintained that “their visit made political sense in view of the Assembly polls in Punjab”.

The event was organised on the occasion of the 103rd birth anniversary of the second Guru of Dera Sacha Sauda, Shah Satnam Ji Maharaj. Thousands of Dera followers from different states reach the headquarters to attend the satsang programme.

The management committee of the dera is managing the affairs as the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim is lodged in the Sunaria jail in Rothak after getting life term in murder and rape cases in 2017 and again in 2021.

“The decision about supporting any party or candidate is taken by the political wing in a secret manner and conveyed to the followers just a couple of days before the polling,” a follower of the dera said.

