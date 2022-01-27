4 Punjab politicians visit Dera Sacha Sauda HQ in Sirsa

Visitors include BJP MLA Arun Narang, Sardulgarh BJP candidate Jagjit Singh Milkha, Punjab Lok Congress Patiala rural candidate Sanjeev Bittu, Congress Maur candidate Mangat Ram Bansal and Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Ranbir Singh Gangwa

As expected, politicians from Punjab visited the headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa town

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Sirsa, January 25

As expected, politicians from Punjab visited the headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa town today.

The visitors

Those seen at the headquarters included BJP MLA from Abohar Arun Narang, BJP candidate from Sardulgarh in Mansa district Jagjit Singh Milkha, Punjab Lok Congress (Capt Amarinder Singh’s party) candidate Sanjeev Bittu of Patiala rural, Congress leader Mangat Ram Bansal, candidate from Maur and Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Ranbir Singh Gangwa

“These leaders are considered close to the Dera. They also appreciated the works of the followers of the Dera in their respective segments during their today’s visit and did not discuss politics,” a Dera official said. However, experts maintained that “their visit made political sense in view of the Assembly polls in Punjab”.

The event was organised on the occasion of the 103rd birth anniversary of the second Guru of Dera Sacha Sauda, Shah Satnam Ji Maharaj. Thousands of Dera followers from different states reach the headquarters to attend the satsang programme.

The management committee of the dera is managing the affairs as the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim is lodged in the Sunaria jail in Rothak after getting life term in murder and rape cases in 2017 and again in 2021.

“The decision about supporting any party or candidate is taken by the political wing in a secret manner and conveyed to the followers just a couple of days before the polling,” a follower of the dera said.

#DeraSachaSauda #GurmeetRamRahim

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

CHB finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh sees 3 deaths, 321 new Covid cases

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Cremation of Covid victims: Probe indicts 6 of Panchkula MC for embezzlement

Four die of Covid, 399 taken ill in Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

Jalandhar: Not a fair deal, say Mahila Cong members

Jalandhar Cantt SAD candidate Jagbir Brar to release his own manifesto

Kejriwal's diktat: Only locals to lead campaign

Day 3: Wadala, Balwinder, Balkar among 12 file papers from Jalandhar district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Central agencies join hands with cops to ensure drugs, liquor-free elections

Man's death: Murder case registered after week

25 candidates file nominations in Ludhiana

Punjab polls: First-time voters say no to freebies