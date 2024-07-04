Panipat: 4 robbers take away SUV at gunpoint

Panipat, July 3
Four miscreants robbed an SUV at gunpoint on the Hathwala-Rakshera road in Samalkha on Tuesday evening. The police have registered a case and begun a probe.
Mohammad Salman Pasha of Andhra Pradesh, in his complaint to the police, said the vehicle belonged to Mohmmad Iyaz, alias Sidhu of Andhra Pradesh, who had struck a deal with a Sonepat resident to sell his car.
Sidhu hired Mohammad to hand over his car to the prospective client at Sonepat. Thereafter, he, along with his friend Arif, reached near Murthal flyover, where they met one Navin, who sat in the car and told them that his friends were waiting at a distance and they would make the payment there. Navin took them to the Raksehra village road near Hathwala village, where he called his three associates.
Mohammad said Navin and one of his friends took out pistols and asked them to step out of the vehicle while threatening to shoot them. As soon as they came out, the four miscreants fled with the SUV.
He informed the vehicle owner and the police, after which a case was registered against Navin, Umesh and two others.
