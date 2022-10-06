4 sanitation workers die of suffocation in Faridabad

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 5

Four sanitation workers died here today of suffocation while cleaning a sewer at QRG Hospital in Sector 16, Faridabad, today. The police have taken out the bodies of the four and kept them in the mortuary at Badshah Khan Hospital. Families of the deceased had been informed and the police were investigating the matter, said the police.

The deceased were identified as Rohit, his brother Ravi, Vishal and Ravi Goldar, residents of Sanjay Camp, Dakshinpuri in Delhi. The four had come here to clean the sewer through a cleaning agency named Santosh Allied Service. All deceased were aged between 25 and 30, said the police.



After getting information, a police team reached the spot and started investigation after taking the bodies in to custody.

“The four had entered the manhole to clean it without wearing any safety equipment. While doing so, they fell unconscious by inhaling a poisonous gas and were suffocated. When they shouted for help, their colleagues and the hospital staff took all four of them out and admitted them to the hospital. Soon after, the doctors declared all four dead. We are investigating the matter”, said Mohinder Verma, ACP, Central.

After getting the information about the deaths, the maintenance supervisor of the hospital also fell unconscious and was admitted to the ICU, said the police. The police investigation revealed that these sweepers used to work for Santosh Allied Services and used to come to QRG every month for cleaning.

The hospital management, meanwhile, distanced itself from the incident. The management said the contract for sewer cleaning was given to the agency and the agency concerned was only responsible for this accident. “The families of the deceased have been informed and further action will be taken as per their complaint. Strict action will be

taken against the persons responsible for negligence,” the police said.

