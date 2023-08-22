4 suspected cattle thieves nabbed after encounter

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, August 21

A team of the police on Sunday night arrested four suspected cattle thieves after an encounter at Harsana Khurd village of Sonepat district.

The police started chasing their Canter loaded with cattle from Bhaproda village (Jhajjar) when the accused broke a barrier. The cops and the accused suffered minor injuries in the encounter.

“We got a tip-off that some cattle thieves from Uttar Pradesh will pass through Bhaproda village in a Canter bearing registration number of Punjab late on Sunday night. Acting on the tip-off, a barrier was set up on the Jhajjar-Sonepat flyover near Bhaproda village to nab them,” said Arpit Jain, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jhajjar.

The SP said two of the accused started pelting stones and opening fire at the police vehicles from the Canter. The accused entered Sonepat district and also hit a police vehicle near Harsana Khurd village during the encounter, he added.

“Thereafter, cops punctured the tyres of the Canter by firing shots to stop it. Then, the driver and three others disembarked from the canter and again opened fire at the cops with the intention to kill them, were overpowered. The accused were identified as Canter driver Gufran, Aasif, Shahdab and Mursulin, alias Bhuru, of Mujjafarnagar (UP),” he said.

A case under Sections 186, 307, 332, 353, 379, 411 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused, the SP added.

#Jhajjar #Sonepat