4 teens jump into Yamuna canal, bodies of 2 recovered

Tribune News Service

Panipat, October 12

The bodies of two teenagers were recovered from the Yamuna today. In the morning, four teenagers had gone missing when they jumped into the Yamuna canal near Tamshabad village in Sanoli for a bath. The police and divers are searching for the other two teenagers.

The deceased have been identified as Sameer (17) and Saif Ali (15) of Jalpar village, while the missing teenagers are Wadil and Aamir of Jhamba village of the district.

Victims Saif Ali and Sameer.

Wadil, Saif Ali, Sameer and Aamir had gone to attend Tabliqi Jamaat at a mosque in Nawada Aar village two days ago. Wadil, Saif and Sameer were studying in Class X, while Aamir and Aman were students of Class XI.

Maulvi Aakib said five children, including Aman of Sanoli, had sought permission to take a bath in the Yamuna, but he had refused them. They left saying that they would return after a walk up to the river bank. However, they jumped into the canal. The maulvi reached the spot, and with the support of some others, managed to save Aman.

Scores of residents of adjoining villagers and family members of the children gathered at the Yamuna bank.

Naib-tehsildar Kailash Chander and Sanoli SHO Sunil Kumar reached the spot and called divers from Panipat and Uttar Pradesh to launch a search operation, which continued until late evening.

Inspector Sunil Kumar said around 50-60 divers, including some local youths, had been roped in to conduct a day-long search operation. The bodies had been handed over to the family members.

#Panipat