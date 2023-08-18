4 unauthorised colonies razed in Gurugram villages

Gurugram, August 17
The enforcement wing of the District Town Planner (DTP) razed few under-construction structures in four colonies of two villages in Gurugram on Wednesday. The team demolished the boundary walls and road networks being developed in the colonies.
DTP Binesh Kumar told mediapersons that GMDA Engineer-II Jaivir Dangi was appointed as duty magistrate under whose supervision the demolition drive was carried out by his team.
The team first razed an illegal colony in Sanchauli village set up on three acres, and then action was taken at three spots in Silani village. As many as eight damp-proof course (DPC) were demolished there. Besides, 15 boundary walls and road networks were razed in another illegal colony in the same village.
