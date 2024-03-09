4 women from Haryana to share ideas on water conservation

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, March 8

Four women from the state will share their experiences related to water conservation on Saturday at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Although 75 women from the state will participate in this programme, these four women have been selected to share their experiences on the stage.

The four women are Manju Bala, Sarpanch of Panniwala Mota village in Sirsa district, Tannu Singh, who runs a voluntary organisation in Yamunanagar, Neetu, a member of Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC) in Rohtak and Anuradha, a he pump operator from Sureti Jakhal village in Mahendragarh. They will also be felicitated at the event.

Their names have been included for their commendable work in water conservation.

Besides Haryana, 50 women from Rajasthan and 125 women from Uttar Pradesh will participating in the programme. Prime Minister Modi will interact with the women during the programme.

Manju Bala has made special efforts regarding water conservation and proper use of water. She said after becoming the sarpanch in November 2022, finding solutions to drinking water problems was her priority.

“Solution to polluted water in the village was found. Thereafter, work of providing drinking water facilities in every household was undertaken,” she said. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, work of laying drinking water lines was done and everyone was made aware of water conservation, Manju Bala said, adding that ponds in villages have been rebuilt under the Amrit Sarovar scheme.

Rakesh Soglan, district consultant of Water and Sanitation Support Organisation, said Manju Bala, Anuradha from Mahendragarh, Tannu Singh from Yamunanagar and Neetu from Rohtak would participate in the program in Delhi. Manju Bala’s participation in the programme was a matter of pride for the district, Soglan said.

