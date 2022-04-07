4-year-old's murder rocks Karnal, family suspects role of relatives

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 6

In a gruesome incident, a four-year-old boy was brutally murdered at Kamalpur Roran village in the district. The body of Jas, who went missing on Tuesday, was found on the roof of a livestock shed this morning.

The police have detained some suspects for questioning. Sources said victim’s father Ramphal had gone to the US nearly three months ago. Aman Kumar, victim’s uncle, said they suspected the involvement of their relatives with whom they had a land dispute.

Land dispute behind killing? Jas goes missing from Kamalpur Roran village in Karnal on Tuesday

Cops file case of kidnapping and launch search operation

Kin block NH-44; the police announce Rs 1 lakh for info

Body found on roof of a livestock shed on Wednesday

The family suspects the hand of relatives with whom they have a land dispute

Earlier, a case of kidnapping was registered after Jas went missing on Tuesday morning. A beggar was rounded up, but was let off after questioning.

The victim’s family members and villagers blocked the NH-44 near Uchani late on Tuesday evening. The blockade was lifted after DSP Vijay Deswal assured the family of cracking the case within 12 hours. Ganga Ram Punia, SP, announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information in the case. Villagers along with eight police teams launched a combing operation after the footage of CCTV cameras installed on the outskirts of the village confirmed that the boy had not gone outside. Early this morning, a woman found the body on the roof of her livestock shed.

A team of two doctors conducted the postmortem at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College. The process was videographed. The sources said Jas was reportedly strangled and there were no signs of sexual assault. The SP said they were working on various theories and the culprits would be nailed soon.