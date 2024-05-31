4-yr courses launched by Rohtak varsity under NEP

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 30

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) has started new four-year courses in various faculties for the 2024-25 session under the NEP-2020( National Education Policy). University authorities said these courses will be different from the regular three-year and five-year integrated courses.

“Under these courses, the students will study a single major course in the selected subject in addition to skill related courses, vocational courses, ability-enhancement courses and value-added courses,” said Vice-Chancellor Rajbir Singh.

The VC said by pursuing such employment-oriented courses along with traditional courses, the students will be trained to become employable and entrepreneurial.

He pointed out that after completing the four-year undergraduate honours courses, students would be eligible for admission in a one-year postgraduate course and after passing the four-year UG honours with research course, they would be eligible for admission to PhD courses.

“The fee for these four-year courses has been fixed after considering their financial viability, including salaries of faculty members, laboratory and course-related infrastructure requirements and honorarium to external experts required for the courses,” he added.

