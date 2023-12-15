40% faculty posts at Rohtak PGIMS vacant

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, December 14
A number of posts of faculty members/consultants have been lying vacant at Rohtak PGIMS, which is considered a premier medical institution of the region.
As per official sources, nearly 40 per cent faculty posts are vacant in different clinical specialties as well as non-clinical departments of the PGIMS.
Sources maintain that of the 412 sanctioned posts of faculty members/consultants at the institute, only 249 are filled, while as many as 163 posts are lying vacant.
"The centralisation of the recruitment process has led to a situation in which a number of posts remain vacant despite the availability of eligible medicos," a source said.
When contacted for comments, PGIMS Director Dr SS Lohchab said the recruitment of faculty members was being carried out through the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), which is a time-consuming process.
"We have requested the state government to allow us to recruit our faculty members ourselves," he maintained. On being questioned about the position of senior resident doctors, the Director stated that the institute had been authorised to make recruitments for these posts and walk-in interviews were being conducted to fill these.
