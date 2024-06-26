40-ft breach in Bhakra Canal floods hundreds of acres

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 25

A breach in the Bhakra Canal near Surtia village, located at the Haryana-Punjab border, caused water to flood hundreds of acres of farmland in both states. The breach, which occurred last evening, resulted in significant damage to moong and cotton crops. Local farmers and officials from both states rushed to the scene to address the situation.

Around 7 pm, water started leaking from the canal bank and escalated due to the strong water flow. Efforts to contain it began immediately. A JCB machine, employed to stop the leak, sank and got damaged during the operation, though the driver escaped unharmed. A Poclain machine was brought in to retrieve the JCB, and additional machinery and manpower were mobilised to continue the repair work.

The breach, which expanded to 40 ft, flooded fields in Surtia village in Haryana, and Punjab villages of Natheha and Bandran. Farmers reported substantial crop damage. Deep Singh from Natheha village lost moong crop on 8 acres. Mandeep Singh’s 6-acre field was similarly affected. The floodwaters also damaged tube wells and other infrastructure.

Officials managed to bring the situation under control after about five hours. The canal, which had been flowing at 1,600 cusecs, saw a reduction in flow from the Tohana head to facilitate repair work. As the breach was sealed, the flow was gradually increased by 300 cusecs by Tuesday afternoon, with plans to normalise the water level once full control was established.

Both state administrations are collaborating to address the aftermath and ensure the canal’s stability. Sirsa’s Rori area SDO Dharmapal said the breach occurred near Burji number 240200 following the displacement of tree roots due to strong winds. The situation was now under control, and efforts were on to reinforce the bank.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar #Sirsa