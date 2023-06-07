40 hardcore criminals lodged in Gurugram jail, staff on high alert

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, June 6

The authorities of Gurugram’s Bhondsi jail are on high alert these days as 40 hardcore criminals are currently lodged here. They fear that a gang war may erupt between gangs of arch-rivals Lawrence Bishnoi and Kaushal Chaudhary.

10 gangsters held on june 1 Ten shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who were arrested on June 1 by the Gurugram police, were on the verge of committing two incidents of dacoity and kidnapping in Gurugram. We nabbed them before they could commit the crimes. Senior police officer

Ten shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who were arrested recently, also reached Bhondsi jail on Monday after the completion of their police remand. The Gurugram police have shared an alert with the jail administration that there could be a bloody conflict between the gangs and that strict security arrangements should be made. The jail administration said that all the shooters have been kept separately in special cells under tight security.

At Bhondsi jail, which had witnessed a bloody struggle in the war of supremacy between gangs a long time ago, fights between prisoners keep happening. But this time, there is a greater possibility of a clash as a big number of gangsters are lodged here. Earlier, around 30 men (convicts as well as undertrials), who are hardcore gangsters, prominent gang members or suspected of organising crime from inside the prison, were lodged in high-security enclosures. They include gangster Kaushal along with aides Amit Dagar and Amit Lath. Also there was Ajay Zaildar, a henchman of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Now, the number of Bishnoi gang members on the premises has seen a rise of 10 with Rakesh Kumar alias Anil, Harjot Singh alias Leela, Ajay Isharwalia alias Punjabi, Prince alias Golu, Joginder alias Joga, Sandeep alias Deep, Sinderpal alias Bittu, Dharmendra alias Dharma, Deepak alias Dilawar and Bharat — arrested by the police on June 1 — also reaching there on Monday. The jail administration has not only prepared a plan but also started implementing it. It is being taken care that rival gang members do not come face to face.

Deputy Superintendent of Bhondsi jail, Charan Singh, said that separate special cells have been made for gangsters and notorious miscreants so that they cannot create a network with other criminals in jail.