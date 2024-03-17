40 hurt in boiler blast at Rewari spare parts unit

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 16

Around 40 workers sustained burn injuries and were rushed to local hospitals following a boiler blast at a factory in Dharuhera industrial area of Haryana’s Rewari district today evening.

More than 100 workers were present in the factory when the blast took place, said an official. Rewari Civil Surgeon Dr Surender Yadav said 23 of the injured were admitted to the Trauma Centre of Rewari hospital and the rest in other facilities.

“Eleven critically injured patients were referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. The government as well as private health facilities have been told to provide proper care to the injured,” said the Civil Surgeon.

An injured said they were working in the factory when they heard a blast, following which there was darkness all around. “The blast triggered commotion and panic as everyone tried to run to safety,” he said.

Dr SS Lohchab, PGIMS Director, said doctors at the institute had been alerted and necessary arrangements made in view of the blast. “Eleven patients who were referred to the PGIMS have 100 per cent burns and their condition is critical,” he said.

Sources said the blast occurred around 7 pm at Lifelong India Private Ltd factory, which manufactures auto parts. Several fire tenders and ambulances were rushed to the spot for rescue. Investigating officials said the reason behind the blast was being ascertained.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rewari #Rohtak