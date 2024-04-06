40 out of 56 hospitality units in Yamunanagar without requisite fire safety system

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 5

A number of hospitality establishments, including hotels, restaurants, dhabas and banquet halls, are allegedly being run in violation of fire prevention and life safety measures in Yamunanagar district.

No fire extinguishers at most dhabas Firefighting systems can be seen in big hotels, eateries and banquet halls. However, most dhaba owners have not even installed fire extinguishers. — Anil Kaushik, Social worker

The Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Department, Yamunanagar, has identified 40 such establishments, which were found running without fire safety certificates in the district. The department has issued notices to the owners of these units.

As per the department’s record, there are 56 such establishments in the district. However, owners of only 16 of these have obtained fire safety certificates from the department.

“There are about 56 hotels, restaurants, dhabas and banquet halls in the district. Out of these, only 16 have the requisite fire safety certificates. It is mandatory for the owners to obtain these certificates. We have issued notices to defaulters,” said Narender Singh, Fire Safety Officer, Yamunanagar district.

He said their department was taking necessary steps to enhance fire safety preparedness in hospitality establishments in the district.

He further said that they randomly checked firefighting systems of eateries. “We carry out checking to ensure effective fire prevention and life safety measures in all buildings as per provisions of the National Building Code of India, 1983, from time to time,” said Fire Safety Officer Narender Singh.

