40 pupils, teachers to hone their skills at UK institute

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

Following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state's Higher Education Department and the United Kingdom's Cambridge Regional College last month, 20 teachers and students each from government colleges will be selected to hone their skills at the prestigious Cambridge Regional College (CRC), affiliated to the Cambridge University.

Under the initiative, 13 students and teachers each from government colleges, four students and teachers each from government polytechnic institutes and three students and teachers from Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Gurugram, will go on a two-week sabbatical to the CRC.

The Higher Education Department has rolled out the selection criteria, with online essay-writing accounting for 40 per cent of 100 marks for students. Besides, the academic performance in the classes X, XII and first and second year undergraduate examination will account for the rest of 60 per cent score for the selection process. Second and third year undergraduate students are eligible to apply.

The prospective candidates will have to register online before September 22. The tentative date for writing essay will be September 26 and 27, a senior official said.

#England