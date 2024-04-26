 40 pvt schools found running sans recognition in Mahendragarh : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  • 40 pvt schools found running sans recognition in Mahendragarh

40 pvt schools found running sans recognition in Mahendragarh

40 pvt schools found running sans recognition in Mahendragarh

ISTOCK



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, April 25

Around 40 private schools in the district were found operating without recognition during recent surveys conducted by Block Education Officers (BEOs). The local office of the Department of School Education has now started taking action against such schools.

Campaign to make parents aware

The process to take action against these schools has been initiated. We are also carrying out a special campaign to make parents aware of such unrecognised schools so that they do not enrol their wards thereRs Santosh Chauhan, District Elementary Education Officer, Narnaul

Schools’ assn had recently filed plaint

  • The Progressive Private Schools Association (PPSA), a group of CBSE schools in Narnaul town here, had also recently filed a written complaint against two such schools in Narnaul and Nangal Choudhary blocks, but no action had so far been taken.
  • “One of the schools being run in Narnaul has also been transporting students in its buses. As per rules, recognition is mandatory for getting fitness certificate for school buses,” said Anil Kaushik, president, PPSA.

“Some schools have been identified which have obtained recognition up to Class VIII but they are admitting students for senior secondary classes as well. Such students are being enrolled in the name of other recognised private schools to ensure their registration with the education board,” said a source.

Notably, the Progressive Private Schools Association (PPSA), a group of CBSE schools in Narnaul town here, had also recently filed a written complaint against two such schools being run without recognition in Narnaul and Nangal Choudhary blocks but no action had so far been taken against them.

“It is surprising that the authorities are not taking action against the two schools despite the fact that we have given all proofs in support of our complaint. Now, the authorities have told us that one of the schools had got recognition, but the question is how was the school enrolling students when it did not have recognition?” said Anil Kaushik, president, PPSA.

Kaushik said they would seek a legal recourse if the authorities did not take appropriate action against the schools. “One of the schools being run in Narnaul has also been transporting students in its buses. As per rules, recognition is mandatory for getting fitness certificate for school buses,” he claimed.

Ashok Kumar, BEO, Narnaul, said he had apprised District Education officer (DEO) Sunil Dutt of the matter. However, when the latter was contacted, he refused to divulge any details stating that he was out of station.

Meanwhile, Santosh Chauhan, District Elementary Education Officer, Narnaul, confirmed that around 40 private schools being run without affiliation had been identified.

“The process to take action against these schools has been initiated. We are also carrying out a special campaign to make parents aware of such unrecognised schools so that they do not enrol their wards in such schools,” he added.

Notably, the DEO, while referring to Punjab and Haryana court’s order, directed all BEOs in the district to ensure closure of all such schools in their area. They were asked to put up a notice regarding this along with the orders (restricting them from enrolling any student) on their main gates so that everyone knows that these schools are not recognised.

