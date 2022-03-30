40 units sealed in Faridabad for not paying property tax

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 29

The Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) today sealed 40 commercial units for not paying the pending dues of Rs 34 lakh. The deadline of availing the rebate on interest on the pending dues on property tax is March 31.

Those sealed on Tuesday include 36 units in the NIT zone having a defaulting amount of Rs 28 lakh and four units located in the Old Faridabad zone having an outstanding dues of Rs 6 lakh for the past several years, according to the officials of the MCF. “With around 20,000 notices served on major defaulters (defaulting amount of Rs 50,000 or more), poor response has made the authorities to start the sealing drive to speed up recovery before the end of the financial year,” said Yashpal Yadav, Commissioner, who revealed that around 30 commercial units had already been sealed this month . According Sources said the number of defaulters has been around 1.60 lakh units and have been included in the defaulting list, prepared last year, having a total outstanding amount of about Rs 190 crore. The sealing drive launched last year led to the recovery of over Rs five crore, according to MCF officials. Besides the private residential and commercial units, the defaulters include 107 government offices.