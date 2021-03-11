Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 400th Gurpurb: Hi-tech media centre set up in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

To ensure that regular updates and information about ‘Hind ki Chadar’ Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 400th Prakash Parv programme from Panipat reach every corner of the country and abroad, a hi-tech media centre has been set up at the venue. According to the government spokesperson, 50 computers and high-speed double leased line of internet has been arranged at the hi-tech media centre.

In addition, 200 water fans, 600 common fans and 100 big coolers have been set up at the main venue for devotees.

Various social organisations will provide langar service of cold water, cold drinks, ‘sharbat’, ‘lassi’, ‘thandai’, ‘jal jeera’, sugarcane juice and fruit juices at the pandal.

Langar will be made available round the clock at the venue. —

