41 CCTV cameras installed in Meham

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 10

To keep a vigil on unlawful activities and traffic rules violation, 41 CCTV cameras have been installed in Meham. Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra and ADGP Mamta Singh, Rohtak Range, inaugurated the network of CCTV cameras at the Meham police station today.

Around Rs 27 lakh were provided under the MPLADS for installation of the cameras

These have been installed at the town’s entry and exit points and various other locations

Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Udai Singh Meena and Meham ASP Hemendra Kumar Meena were also present at the inaugural.

According to an official statement, about Rs 27 lakh funds were provided under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme for installation of the cameras.

“The cameras have been installed to strengthen security system at Meham by helping the police identify offenders and curb crime,” said Jangra while addressing a gathering.

ADGP Singh said the CCTV cameras had been installed at crowded spots and sensitive and crime-prone areas.

“The cameras will help the police know actual location of crime and accidents,” added the SP.

ASP Meena said the cameras had been installed at the town’s entry and exit points and various other locations after consulting with the residents.