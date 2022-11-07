414 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Mahendragarh, one held

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, November 6

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the CIA, Narnaul, today seized 414 boxes of illicit liquor worth of Rs 25 lakh from a truck at a naaka installed on National Highway 152D near Narnaul. It also arrested the truck driver, identified as Kamlesh of Baira village in Bhilwara District (Rajasthan).

Vikrant Bhushan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mahendragarh, said the liquor was being transported to Gujarat from Ludhiana on the basis of fake consignment receipt.

“The naaka was installed on getting information that a consignment of liquor might be transported in a truck bearing registration number of Maharashtra from NH152D. The driver got down and fled when the police at the naaka signaled the truck to stop. He was then chased and nabbed,” said the SP.

Vikrant said the liquor was found to be concealed in plastic bags when the truck was checked. The driver, Kamlesh, was being interrogated to get more information about this illegal trade and those who indulged in it.

#Mahendragarh