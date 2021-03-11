41K job offer letters issued: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal

Chandigarh, April 21
Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today said the Kaushal Rozgar Nigam had accelerated the pace of offering jobs through the nigam.
“41,246 offer letters have been issued to existing contractual employees, of which 22,440 have joined,” he said.
He was apprised that 11,235 candidates had been posted from the Health Department to the HKRN portal and offered deployment. Of these, 7,936 have joined.
Kaushal said that the nigam, contractual employment services would be offered to 260 departments, boards and corporations. —
