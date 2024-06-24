42% candidates skip NEET-UG re-exam

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 23

The allegations of irregularities cast their shadow over the re-examination of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance (NEET)-UG exam that was conducted at two centres — Kendriya Vidyalaya and DAV Public School — in Jhajjar city on Sunday as around 42 per cent candidates remained absent. However, tight security arrangements were put in place to prevent any external interference in the centres.

According to sources, 287 out of total 494 candidates re-appeared in both exam centres while 207 remained absent. The re-test was conducted for those who were given grace marks by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to compensate for time loss during the previous exam held on May 5.

The papers having wrong codes for the NEET-UG exam were distributed at two of three exam centres setup in Bahadurgarh town of Jhajjar district on that day. Around half-an-hour was allegedly wasted in the process of replacing papers at both the centres but the grace marks were allegedly awarded to candidates of one centre while those at the other centre were deprived of them.

Later, the Supreme Court, while hearing the petitions alleging irregularities in the exams, had issued the directives for the withdrawal of grace marks and re-examination of 1,563 such candidates of the NEET-UG across the nation. Six of them who appeared in an exam centre in Bahadurgarh had scored 100 per cent and near to it with grace marks.

Earlier, Jhajjar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shakti Singh also visited the exam centres to take stock of security arrangements. While talking to the media, he said elaborate arrangements had been made in and outside of both the centres to prevent any possibility of external interference in the exams.

“Only examinees and those on exam duty were allowed to enter the centre. The NTA has deputed its staff there while the arrangement for drinking water and uninterrupted power supply has been made by the district administration,” the DC added. Some of those students whose test did not go well said the authorities should give them more time for the preparations.

On the other hand, those candidates whose exam went well said the test was easy and proper arrangements were made at the exam centre this time. Some of them hoped that they would score good marks this time as well.

