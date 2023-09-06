42 Shahabad sarpanches join Congress

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 5

The Congress here today received a shot in the arm when 42 sarpanches from Shahabad joined the party in the presence of former Chief Minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda was also present on the occasion.

The sarpanches said the BJP-JJP government was undermining democratic institutions and was encroaching upon the rights of panchayats by implementing systems like e-tendering.

While welcoming the sarpanches in the party, Hooda assured them of due respect and rights, claiming that e-tendering would be abolished as soon as the Congress government was formed in the state.

He also announced that the grant to panchayats for development work would be enhanced.

Claiming that the Congress was getting stronger, Hooda said leaders and workers were leaving the BJP and the JJP to join the Congress. It clearly indicated that the winds of political change were blowing in the favour of the Congress, he added.

