43 fake birth certificates issued from hospital portal

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 14

As many as 43 fake birth certificates and one death certificate were generated in Yamunanagar district allegedly by hacking the combined reporting system (CRS) ID of Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar.

On the complaint of Rajesh Kumar of Civil Surgeon office, a case was registered against unidentified persons under Sections 120-B, 406, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC at the Sadar police station, Yamunanagar, on March 13.

In his complaint to the police, Rajesh Kumar said 43 fake birth certificates and one death certificate were issued through the CRS portal by hacking the CRS ID of Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital. The complainant said the details of the fake birth and death certificate holders were provided to the police. He further said that the said fake certificates were prepared in 2021.