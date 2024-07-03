Haryana: 43% hike in stipend for MBBS interns

Chandigarh, July 2
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini has sanctioned 43 per cent increase in the stipend for MBBS interns of all institutions affiliated to Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak. Now the interns will get Rs 24,310.
