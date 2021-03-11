43-year-old man, key witness in wife's murder case, shot outside Sonepat court

Chandigarh, April 22
A 43-year-old man, who was a key witness in his wife’s murder case, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants outside a court complex in Haryana's Sonepat on Friday, police said.
Ved Prakash, a resident of Mukinpur village in Sonepat, was going to attend the hearing in his wife's murder case when the bike-borne men shot him thrice and fled, they said.
"He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead," Sonepat Additional Superintendent of Police Nikita Khattar said over the phone.
She said the incident took place outside the court complex.
Ved Prakash’s wife was murdered last year.
