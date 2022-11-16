 44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials : The Tribune India

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Haryana’s Food and Civil Supplies Department has detected 44,938 MT of rotten wheat in Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, and Fatehabad.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

Haryana’s Food and Civil Supplies Department has detected 44,938 MT of rotten wheat in Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, and Fatehabad. The damaged grain was worth Rs 83 crore. It was procured during 2018-19 and 2019-20 and was stored in the open on plinths.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said a committee had been constituted and strict action would be taken against those found guilty. He said the spoiled wheat would be auctioned. It was expected to recover half the cost. The remaining cost would be recovered from the officials held responsible for the damage, the Deputy CM said. As per the norms issued on February 7, 2017, 20 per cent of the damages for rotten grain shall be recovered from the District Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Controller; 10 per cent from the District Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Officer; and another 20 per cent from the Assistant Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Officer.

Besides, Inspector, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (Custodian), has to pay 30 per cent of the damages, while Sub-Inspector, who is also the custodian, has to shell out the remaining 20 per cent.

From the 2022-23 procurement season, the state has 2.74 lakh MT of wheat in its stock. “The entire stock is stored in godowns,” said the Deputy CM.

On “ghost billing” in the paddy purchase, Chautala said deputy commissioners had been asked to verify the registration number of each vehicle used in the transportation of paddy. He said in the Jundla grain market, instances of “ghost paddy” purchases had come to light and on checking, it came out that vehicles shown to have used in transportation, were bearing the registration number of two-wheelers.

