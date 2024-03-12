44 donate blood at karnal camp

Karnal: A blood donation camp was organised at Pratap Public School, Sector 6, on the 13th death anniversary of Dr RS Bhatia, founding-president of the Pratap Group of Institutions. The camp was organised with the help of the Haryana State Blood Donation Transmission Council and under the guidance of Dr Meenakshi from the blood bank of the Civil Hospital, Karnal. As many as 44 donors donated blood.
Tavleen makes it to Vizzy Trophy
Yamunanagar: Tavleen Singh, a student of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, has been selected for the prestigious Vizzy Trophy. The college principal, Dr Harinder Singh Kang, said the Vizzy Trophy is a prestigious annual inter-zonal university cricket tournament organised by the Association of Indian Universities. It is named after the famous former Indian cricketer and BCCI president Maharajkumar of Vizianagram. Kang congratulated Tavleen for making it to the tournament.
Stone of administrative block laid
Rohtak: The Rohtak Deputy Commissioner, who is also the chairman of the Model School Education Society, laid the foundation stone of the administrative block at Model School Sector 4. Society vice-president Ram Avtar Gupta, secretary Rajesh Sehgal and other members were present on the occasion. School principal Ritu Madan proposed the vote of thanks.
