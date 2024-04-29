44 held under Operation Akraman-9

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 28

The Nuh police arrested 44 persons, who were allegedly involved in various crimes, under ‘Operation Akraman 9’ on Saturday. They also recovered illegal weapons and money from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, police officers and officials took action under a special campaign that was conducted under Operation Akraman-9. A total of 42 teams were formed at all crime investigation branches, police station and outpost levels of the Nuh police.

Under this operation, the Nuh police registered five cases under the Excise Act, arrested five persons and recovered 92 bottles of country-made illicit liquor.

Action was also taken against three accused in three cases registered under the Gambling Act and an amount of Rs 4,010 invested in gambling and betting was recovered from them.

The Crime Investigation Branch Tauru arrested seven accused in a case registered under the Arms Act and recovered three country-made pistols, two guns and 53 cartridges from their possession.

The Nuh police also succeeded in arresting eight proclaimed offenders (POs), including two accused who were carrying reward on their head, who were absconding from the police custody for a long time.

Additionally the police also arrested a man who was absconding in a robbery case registered under the Nagina police station for about 30 years.

The Nuh police also arrested 10 accused who were allegedly involved in other criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder and robbery.

During the operation, the police also issued challans to 150 vehicles for changing lanes incorrectly under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Eight POs nabbed

Of the 44 accused who were arrested on Saturday, eight were proclaimed offenders who had absconded from police custody. Rewards had been announced for information on two of the eight.

