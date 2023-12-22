44-year-old man murdered by son for seeking money for alcohol

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 21

A 44-year-old man was murdered allegedly by his son for seeking money to drink alcohol in Faridabad’s Shahpur Khurd village.

An FIR was registered at Sector 58 police station against the accused who is on the run. The police said the deceased identified as Kamlesh Yadav, a native of Bihar, was living with his son Harender (22) in a rented accommodation in the village. He used to work as a labourer.

According to a complaint filed by advocate Ravi Solanki, their landlord, he came to know on Tuesday around 9:30 pm that tenants were fighting among themselves.

“Kamlesh was bleeding from his head. Other tenants told me that a fight broke out after Kamlesh sought money from his son to drink alcohol. Angered over this, Harender hit Kamlesh’s head with a brick and fled from the spot. I took Kamlesh to the government hospital Ballabgarh, but on Wednesday he died during treatment,” Solanki said.

An FIR was registered against Harender for murderat Sector 58 police station. “The accused is absconding,” said Anoop Singh, SHO of Sector 58 police station.

