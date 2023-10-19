441 DAP bags found in godown, case registered against Kurukshetra firm

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 18

The Kurukshetra police have registered a case under the Essential Commodities Act and the Fertiliser Control Order 1985 (FCO) after 441 bags of DAP were found in a godown of a firm while in the point of sale (POS) machine, the stock was shown as nil.

As per the information, following complaints from farmers in Pehowa, officials of the Agriculture Department inspected the fertiliser shop and a godown of a firm, on Tuesday.

The Subdivisional Officer of the Agriculture Department in Pehowa, Manish Kumar Vats, and Quality Control Inspector Shashipal on the complaint of local farmers inspected a fertiliser shop at the Grain Market in Pehowa. During the checking, the stock of DAP in the point of sale (POS) machine was nil, but when the godown of the firm was checked, 441 bags of DAP of two different companies were found to be stocked. The samples of DAP were taken for analysis.

During the investigation, it was found that the stock of 441 bags was not entered in the machine, which was a violation of Section 35 of the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO), 1985. Besides this, the farmers also said they had bought nano urea along with DAP from the shop, but they were not provided with the bill, which was also a violation of the FCO. The stock was also not mentioned on the board of the shop.

A case has been registered on Wednesday under Section 4, 5, and 35 of the FCO, and 7 and 10 of the Essential Commodities Act at the City Pehowa police station.

The SHO, City Pehowa police station, Gulab Singh, said, “A case has been registered against the firm and records are being checked. We have also taken possession of the stock and further investigation is under way.”

