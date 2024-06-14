444 farmers await tubewell connections in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 13

As many as 444 farmers in the district are still waiting for their tubewell connections despite having deposited the requisite fee in March. These farmers, who had applied for the connections between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2021, are facing significant delays, affecting their ability to irrigate their fields ahead of the paddy season.

As per the data collected by The Tribune, 783 farmers had applied and deposited their fee. The Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) has since issued connections to 339 farmers over the past two-and-a-half months, while the remaining are yet to get connections.

Among the pending connections, 17 are from Newal sub-division area, six in Ram Nagar area, 21 in Indri, 51 in Taraori, seven in Garhibirbal, 24 in Bhadson, 36 in Nilokheri, 64 in Nigdhu, seven in Gharaunda City, four in Gharaunda Sub-Urban, 64 in Munak, 16 in Nissing, 60 in Assandh-1 and 67 in Assandh-2.

Authorities attribute the delay to the slow approval of conductors and other equipment by assigned contractors.

The farmers said that they have limited window to install poles and wires before the paddy transplantation begins on June 15. This period is critical as neighbouring fields will soon be flooded for the transplantation process.

