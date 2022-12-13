45% plaints against police: Haryana Human Rights Commission

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC), which has completed 10 years, today stated that close to 45 per cent of the complaints before them were against the police.

Holding a press conference, HHRC chairperson Justice SK Mittal (retd) said from January 1, 2016, to November 30, 2022, a total of 18,659 complaints were received and 8,367 (44.8 per cent) out of them were against the police.

As many as 1,035 complaints (5.5 per cent) were related to women’s issues, 818 complaints (4.3 per cent) to services, 440 to the health sector (2.3 per cent) and 403 were related to jails (2.1 per cent).

On complaints against police, Justice Mittal revealed that half of them proved to be bogus. “However, compensation has been provided against police atrocities and action against police officials has also been recommended in many cases,” he added.

Members of the Commission, Justice KC Puri (retd) and Deep Bhatia, were present on the occasion. “Due to the efforts of the HHRC, the Jails Department framed a policy in 2021 for the payment of compensation on account of deaths of prisoners in the jails. Even, the National Human Rights Commission praised it,” said Justice Mittal.

