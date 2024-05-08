460 MT illegally mined mineral seized at Yamunanagar screening plant

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 7

A team of the CM flying squad on Monday seized 460 MT of illegally mined mineral at a screening plant situated in the Ranjitpur area of the district.

The team raided the screening plant after getting information that the plant was being run illegally. According to information, after the raid, officials of the Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar, got a report prepared regarding the mining minerals found on the premises of the screening plant.

As per the report of the department, about 40 MT of coarse sand, 20 MT of bajri, 200 MT boulder and 200 MT of gravel were found at the screening plant.

“We had received a complaint from the CM flying squad, following which a raid was conducted at the screening plant in the Ranjitpur area. We have prepared a report about the mining minerals found at the plant. Action will be taken against the owners of the screening plant as per the law,” said an official of the Mining Department, Yamunanagar.

