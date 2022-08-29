464 held for peddling drugs in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 28

Tightening the noose around drug peddlers, the Rohtak police have arrested 464 persons in 383 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonepat, Charkhi Dadri and Bhiwani districts, falling under the Rohtak police range in seven months (upto July 31).

Residents a part of illegal network Investigation brought to fore the involvement of residents of respective districts. Residents remain in contact with drug peddlers through a close-knit network and deliver the same to customers. Sources Students main focus Our goal is to encourage school and college students to stay away from drugs. They are being made aware of the ill-effects of drugs. Mamta Singh, Rohtak range IG

Investigation into the cases has revealed that ‘churapost’ is being supplied into the state and nearby places from Rajasthan, ‘chitta’ and smack from Delhi, ganja from Odisha, opium from Madhya Pradesh and charas/sulfa from Himachal Pradesh and bordering areas of Nepal.

“The drugs are being smuggled into the state by hiding them under other items to give the law enforcement agencies a slip,” sources in the Police Department said.

Sources said the investigation brought to fore the involvement of residents of respective districts.

“Residents remain in contact with drug peddlers through a close-knit network and deliver the same to customers. The police have seized huge consignments of drugs this year, but despite strict vigil, smuggling continues in the region,” sources said.

Mamta Singh, Inspector General of Police, Rohtak Range, said special campaigns were being carried out to check the supply chain and destroy the distribution network. “It is the result of those campaigns that the police was successful in seizing drugs in huge quantity across the districts this year,” he said.

“Our goal is to encourage school and college students to stay away from drugs. They are being made aware about the ill-effects of drugs. Such campaigns against the drug mafia will continue in the future. We are also appealing to the residents to share the information about those indulging in the illegal trade,” the Inspector General of Police said.

#bhiwani #jhajjar #rohtak #sonepat