47 more face action over false complaints in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 2

In continuation of its action against people filing false complaints, the Karnal police will take legal action against 47 more such persons who have either filed false complaints or got false cases registered.

Earlier, the Karnal police have taken action against 207 persons in 198 cases in the current year for getting false complaints or cases registered against innocent persons either to blackmail them or for personal enmity.

“We will take legal action against 47 more persons in 46 cases under Section 182 of the IPC, for which we have filed cases in different courts. These are the cases of September filed in different police stations,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP).

People waste the precious time of the general public and the police by filing false complaints for their vested interests, he added.

Among these 47 persons, 15 are women and 32 men, he said. Most of the cases filed by them were either of rape, eve-teasing, thrashing and others. Cops conducted a probe and based on the outcome, legal action will be taken against them, he added.

There is a provision of six-month imprisonment or Rs 1,000 fine or both could be imposed by the court, the SP Punia said.

The SP said that action would be taken against five persons in five cases at the Indri police station, seven persons in seven cases in the jurisdiction of the Nissing police station, four persons in four cases at the Butana police station, five in five cases at the Gharaunda police station, two persons in one case at the Ram Nagar police station, two persons in two cases in Civil Lines police station, five persons in five cases at the Sector-32/33 police station, three in three cases at the Kunjpura police station, one person in one case in each City and Madhuban police stations, six in six cases at the Sadar police station, two in two cases in each Nigdhu, Munak and Assandh police station.

#karnal