478 cases lodged, 881 nabbed under ‘Operation Akraman-9’

Chandigarh, April 30

The Haryana Police launched state-wide operation — ‘Operation Akraman-9’ — on April 27 to crack down on miscreants, criminal elements and drug smugglers. Under this operation, as many as 1,309 teams of 6,161 police personnel were formed across the state. During the operation, 478 cases were registered under relevant sections of the IPC, NDPS Act, Excise Act, Gambling Act, and the Arms Act. Additionally, 881 accused were arrested.

Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said thorough intelligence gathering was conducted regarding criminal activities such as illegal weapon smuggling and narcotics trade. Led by SPs and DCPs, the operation saw simultaneous raids being conducted by 1,309 teams across the state.

During the operation, the police teams registered 28 FIRs under the Arms Act and recovered 32 illegal weapons. Additionally, Satnali police in Mahendragarh seized 391.96 kg of explosive material, 190 detonators and 750 metres of wire. The police arrested 19 individuals for supplying these materials for illegal mining.

The operation also led to the seizure of 3.149 kg ganja, 22 gram of heroin, 1.589 kg opium, and 7.80 gm chitta. Six accused were arrested in connection with drug offences.

‘Operation Akraman’ focused on apprehending notorious criminals. The police arrested three most-wanted criminals, three criminals with rewards on their head, two cyber criminals, and 21 heinous criminals.

Additionally, the police also managed to apprehend 75 proclaimed offenders and 61 bail jumpers who were wanted in various cases and had been absconding to avoid arrest. The operation also led to the arrest of 145 other accused who were involved in various criminal activities.

The Nuh Police arrested a proclaimed offender who had been wanted for robbery for the past 30 years. Additionally, they apprehended a 29-year-old proclaimed offender who was wanted in a case related to obstructing government work. The Bhiwani police arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a theft case for 23 years.

