47k register for 11-day online quiz on Gita

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 26

With over 47,000 registrations, the 11-day Gita quiz, an online quiz competition being organised as part of the International Gita Mahotsav-2023, started on Sunday. During the competition, five questions related to Gita, Mahabharata and 48 Kos will be asked daily.

Technical Director-cum-District Informatics Officer Vinod Singla said, “The online quiz competition has started today. So far 47,248 people have registered and more people are likely to register during the competition. Besides different states of India, people from abroad have also got registered for the competition. There are two categories —public and student — and every day 10 winners from each category will be selected. The winners will get Rs 1,000 each.”

Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said, “The competition is being organised from November 26 to December 6.”

#Kurukshetra