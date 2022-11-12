48.67L Haryana voters to decide fate of 2.6K sarpanches today

Chandigarh, November 11
State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh today said that all preparations were in place for the election of sarpanches and panches in nine districts of the state during the second phase tomorrow.
Polling would be held for electing 2,683 sarpanches and 25,655 panches in 57 blocks of Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonepat districts, he added.
He said the requisite guidelines had been issued to the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and supervisors concerned for conducting elections in a fair and peaceful manner. Heavy police force had been deployed at sensitive polling booths, he added. Singh said the results of elections to the posts of sarpanch and panch would be declared after the polling tomorrow.
The second phase of polling for electing members of various panchayat samitis and zila parishads in nine districts was completed on November 9.
