48% panchayats get woman sarpanch in Faridabad district

Faridabad, November 26

As many as 48 out of the total 100 panchayats in the district have got a woman sarpanch as per the results of the election held on Friday.

While a close contest surfaced at many villages, one Prabha managed to win the election for the post of sarpanch at Hirapur village of the district by a margin of just one vote, capturing the headship of the village.

Similarly in Fajjupur Khadar, candidate Kamal defeated his nearest rival Virender Bhati by a margin of only 14 votes. Sushila Devi of Bhanakpur village defeated her opponent by 12 votes. Bahadpur, Ravindra defeated his rival Sagar by a margin of 75 votes. In Fatehpur, Billoch Saroj defeated Premlata by 119 votes While in Manjhawali village, Rekha Rani defeated her rival by 188 votes, Preeti in Dayalpur village won by a margin of 262 votes, Sajid Hussain in Dhauj and Sanju in Mohna got elected with victory margin of 550 votes each. Nafe Singh won by the highest margin of 1,000 votes in Atali village.

A majority of the winning candidates took out a thanksgiving rally and held celebrations post the results.

