485 CCTV cameras to ensure 24x7 vigil in Ambala Cantt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 6

To ensure round-the-clock surveillance for high-security zones, sensitive locations around the defence establishments and the sadar areas, besides ensuring traffic management, 485 CCTVs will be installed in Ambala Cantonment.

Bullet IP cameras with night vision Under this project, the bullet IP cameras with a night vision and 30-day storage capacity will be installed. The project will help in the prevention and detection of crime, investigation, surveillance and also in traffic management. Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, SP

The cameras will be installed under the jurisdictions of Parao, Ambala Cantonment and Mahesh Nagar police stations, for which a project has been prepared on the direction of the Haryana Home Minister by the Police Department.

IG Ambala Range Sibash Kabiraj at a meeting with the SP, Ambala, the DSP, Ambala Cantonment, and SHOs of the three police stations on Wednesday held a discussion and finalised the locations regarding the installation of the CCTVs.

As per the proposal, a total of 143 locations have been finalised where 485 cameras will be installed. While 265 CCTVs will be installed at 67 locations under the limits of the Ambala Cantonment Police station, 83 cameras at the 34 locations under the jurisdiction of the Parao police station and 137 cameras at the 42 locations under the jurisdiction of the Mahesh Nagar police station.

Home Minister Anil Vij said “I had a discussion with Sibash Kabiraj, IG, Ambala Range, regarding the security and preparation of a project for CCTVs in the Sadar area. The CCTVs will work as a ‘third eye’ for the Police Department and help in preventing crime. I have been told that the project is ready. A meeting has been fixed for Saturday in which they will give a detailed presentation.