49 injured as major fire breaks out at Rai-based rubber plant

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, May 28

A major fire broke out in a rubber fan-belt manufacturing factory in the industrial area this evening, in which 49 people sustained burn injuries.

Safety audit of units soon The condition of eight-nine patients is critical. Our priority is to provide treatment to the injured. A detailed inquiry has been ordered into the matter. Safety audit of industries will also be undertaken. Manoj Kumar, Deputy commissioner

Fire engines reached the spot to douse the flames and managed to control the fire. The injured were rushed to the nearby private hospitals and the Government Hospital in Sonepat. Three patients have been referred to the Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, while 26 of the critically injured have been referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak.

Deputy Commissioner Manoj Kumar, along with SDM Amit Kumar, Additional Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO) Rajender Dahiya and others visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

As per information, the incident took place at Shree Shyam Enterprises in Phase 1 of the industrial area at Rai around 5 pm.

Labourers witnessed smoke in the factory while they were working and soon the flames spread everywhere. Prima facie it came to the fore that drums filled with some chemicals caught fire and blasted, injuring people standing nearby. The workers ran outside to save themselves.

The ADFO said the fire station was only 200 metres away from the factory. Four-five people were seriously injured when they started running after their clothes caught fire.

Dr JaiKishor, Civil Surgeon, Sonepat, said all the doctors had been immediately called in the emergency and treatment had been started.

As many as 18 patients had been admitted to a nearby private hospital, from where three had been referred to the Safdarjung Hospital. Some other patients had been admitted to another private hospital, from where three had been discharged after first aid while three others had been referred. Twenty-three patients had been admitted to the General Hospital and all had been referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak, he added.

