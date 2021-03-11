49 more villages of Haryana to get 24-hour power supply

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 13

Power Minister Ranjit Singh has said that the state government is ready to provide 24-hour uninterrupted power supply to the people of the state and 49 more villages have been included in the Mhara Gaon, Jagmag Gaon Yojana on the occasion of Independence Day.

With this, the number of villages with 24-hour electricity supply will increase from 5,628 to 5,677.The minister said the Mhara Gaon, Jagmag Gaon Yojana was launched on July 1, 2015, from Dayalpur village of Kurukshetra with the objective of providing 24-hour power supply in rural areas.

The 24-hour power supply would be ensured to another 49 villages under 23 feeders of 11 KV in Bhiwani, Hisar and Jind districts, he said.