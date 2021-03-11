4K trees may be axed for 2 road projects in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 24

More than 4,000 trees stand to be removed for two main road projects, which are slated to be launched soon.

“The axing of trees is needed to pave the way for the widening or construction of the roads on the land to be acquired,” said an official of the district administration on the condition of anonymity.

These include the six-lane corridor to connect Delhi-Mumbai expressway passing through the city with the international airport at Jewar in Greater Noida and the four-laning of the Ballabgarh-Mohna road to connect the city with the KGP expressway, said the officials concerned.

The Haryana State Roads and Bridge Development Corporation (HSRBDC), which will construct the 11 km long passage from Ballabgarh to the KGP, has already released funds to the tune of Rs 5.15 crore to the Forest Department for the removal of 1,653 trees coming in the way.

Similarly, over 2,500 trees are likely to be axed to make way for a six-lane expressway (corridor) for direct connectivity from here to the Jewar international airport, according to sources.

The number of trees to be removed for the corridor is yet to be officially revealed. Despite several attempts, officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) could not be contacted for comments.

“Though the removal of trees to widen roads or construction of highways may be essential, the issue is that the authorities concerned adopt a lax attitude in providing alternative forestation to compensate for the loss,” says Varun Sheokand, a social activist.

He said though hundreds of trees were removed for the ongoing project of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the city, alternative plantation to compensate for the loss and to contain growing air pollution is missing.

Admitting to the approval for tree removal for the four-lane project in Ballabgarh sub-division, Rahul Singh, Executive Engineer, HSRBDC, said that while funds have been released to the Forest Department, the tender for the work is expected to be released soon.