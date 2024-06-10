4th generation Army officer felicitated

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, June 9

A youth from Dewavas village in Tosham sub-division of Bhiwani district has become the fourth generation person of his family to offer services in the Indian Army. Yatin Goyat, who was selected as lieutenant in the Army, was honoured by the Tosham Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manoj Kumar Dalal and the villagers at a reception in the village today.

A villager said Yatin’s father is serving as Subedar in the Indian Army, while his grandfather Hari Singh had also retired from the Army. His great grandfather Mohar Singh had also been a soldier in the Indian Army.

“There is no shortcut to success. The younger generation has lots of potential and scope to excel in various fields, but they must be consistent in their efforts,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #Indian Army