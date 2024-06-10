4th generation Army officer felicitated

Bhiwani, June 9
A youth from Dewavas village in Tosham sub-division of Bhiwani district has become the fourth generation person of his family to offer services in the Indian Army. Yatin Goyat, who was selected as lieutenant in the Army, was honoured by the Tosham Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manoj Kumar Dalal and the villagers at a reception in the village today.
A villager said Yatin’s father is serving as Subedar in the Indian Army, while his grandfather Hari Singh had also retired from the Army. His great grandfather Mohar Singh had also been a soldier in the Indian Army.
“There is no shortcut to success. The younger generation has lots of potential and scope to excel in various fields, but they must be consistent in their efforts,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi’s coalition concert on
Sworn in for third term, Modi becomes second PM after Nehru ...
Bittu: Will act as bridge between Centre, Punjab
Says resolving farmers’ issues his top priority
9 die as bus comes under terror attack in J&K
20 rounds of AK-47, M4 carbine found at site; most victims f...