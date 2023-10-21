5,000 auto-rickshaw drivers in Faridabad get unique ID plates

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 20

The Traffic Police Department has covered over 5,000 three-wheelers, under its drive to provide a unique ID to all the auto-rickshaws in the city.

The department has reportedly covered around 5,345 vehicles till date and aims to cover all the auto-rickshaws in the city.

ACP (Traffic) Vinod Kumar said, “The drive proposes to provide unique IDs to all auto-rickshaws, expected to be between 15,000 and 20,000.” Under the campaign, all relevant details, including the identification of the driver, vehicle owner and their Aadhar, contact and registration numbers, are being collected and will be displayed on a ‘special’ plate on the vehicles.

Kumar said a minimal fee of Rs 200 was being charged by the vendor for providing the unique ID plate, which would facilitate surveillance and help reduce crimes committed by persons engaged in local transport services.

SK Sharma, coordinator, Road Safety Organisation, said the number of such vehicles could be much higher than the assumption of the authorities. Besides, the drive needs to be more comprehensive as a majority of the auto-rickshaw drivers do not own the vehicles.

Jitesh Kumar, member of a local union of auto-rickshaw drivers, said many vehicle owners and drivers had paid fee but not received the ID plates so far. He added that the city had over 30,000 such three-wheelers.

