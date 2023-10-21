 5,000 auto-rickshaw drivers in Faridabad get unique ID plates : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • 5,000 auto-rickshaw drivers in Faridabad get unique ID plates

5,000 auto-rickshaw drivers in Faridabad get unique ID plates

‘Need to increase pace of campaign, adopt comprehensive approach’

5,000 auto-rickshaw drivers in Faridabad get unique ID plates

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 20

The Traffic Police Department has covered over 5,000 three-wheelers, under its drive to provide a unique ID to all the auto-rickshaws in the city.

The department has reportedly covered around 5,345 vehicles till date and aims to cover all the auto-rickshaws in the city.

ACP (Traffic) Vinod Kumar said, “The drive proposes to provide unique IDs to all auto-rickshaws, expected to be between 15,000 and 20,000.” Under the campaign, all relevant details, including the identification of the driver, vehicle owner and their Aadhar, contact and registration numbers, are being collected and will be displayed on a ‘special’ plate on the vehicles.

Kumar said a minimal fee of Rs 200 was being charged by the vendor for providing the unique ID plate, which would facilitate surveillance and help reduce crimes committed by persons engaged in local transport services.

SK Sharma, coordinator, Road Safety Organisation, said the number of such vehicles could be much higher than the assumption of the authorities. Besides, the drive needs to be more comprehensive as a majority of the auto-rickshaw drivers do not own the vehicles.

Jitesh Kumar, member of a local union of auto-rickshaw drivers, said many vehicle owners and drivers had paid fee but not received the ID plates so far. He added that the city had over 30,000 such three-wheelers.

#Faridabad

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates

2
Trending

Virat Kohli's sister reacts to his epic century in World Cup, says 'as a family we could not be more fortunate'

3
Punjab

'We are helpless': Sidhu Moosewala's father says Lawrence Bishnoi did not speak anything in court as he had a 'maun vrat'

4
India

Diplomatic row: India's actions making life hard for millions of people, says Canadian PM Trudeau

5
Punjab

LoP Partap Bajwa calls CM Bhagwant Mann 'tu' in Punjab Assembly, provokes ruling AAP MLAs

6
India

Mahua Moitra alleges PMO 'forced' businessman Darshan Hiranandani to sign 'white paper, with no letterhead', describes advocate Dehadrai 'jilted-ex'

7
Punjab

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor's objections

8
World

India sends back 41 Canadian diplomats, says no violation of Vienna Convention

9
Haryana

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana's Gurugram

10
World

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni splits from partner after his sexist TV comments

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

No violation of international norms: India as Canada withdraws 41 diplomats

No violation of international norms: India as Canada withdraws 41 diplomats

Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles

Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles

Israel orders evacuation of largest town near Lebanon

Lid off two international multi-crore cyber scams

Lid off two international multi-crore cyber scams

Pay Rs 30 lakh for death due to cleaning of sewers: Supreme Court to govt

Pay Rs 30 lakh for death due to cleaning of sewers: Supreme Court to govt

Punjab to move Supreme Court on Governor’s objections

Punjab to move Supreme Court on Governor’s objections

Vidhan Sabha adjourns sine die; CM for longer session in Nov...


Cities

View All

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Residents demand congestion tax to curb roadside parking

Ex-CEC Gill’s ashes immersed in Beas

Fire breaks out in plastic furniture shop; no casualty

Preparations of electoral rolls for SGPC poll begin today

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for ~35L bank guarantee scam

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for Rs 35L bank guarantee scam

Cracker of a deal? 1.8K apply for 96 licences

Sunday car bazaar no weekly affair

Canada suspends consular services, applicants at loss

Nine model vaccination centres to come up in Chandigarh

Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Kejriwal okays bus aggregator scheme

Israel-Hamas conflict: Deeply shocked by kids’ deaths: Nobel laureates

Woman’s body found near school

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

3 held for salon owner’s murder in Nawanshahr, 2 absconding

4 get RI in two-year-old heroin smuggling case

Hoshiarpur road finally recarpeted after five years

Broken walls of three government primary schools yet to be repaired

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

Man posing as food delivery firm employee dupes 65 eatery owners

Two get 10-yr jail in drug case

Rs 9 lakh loot case cracked

Road contractor fined for violating DC order

Road contractor fined for violating DC order

31 fresh dengue cases in district, count rises to 593

7 booked in suicide case

Asian Games gold medallist honoured

DC: Ensure DAP supply to farmers